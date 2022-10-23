Major Hurricane Roslyn approaches Mexico's Pacific coast

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico - Communities along the west coast of Mexico prepared on Saturday for Hurricane Roslyn, a major Category 4 storm, as the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned of potentially damaging winds, dangerous storm surge and flash flooding.

The storm was about 145km southwest of Cabo Corrientes, with maximum sustained winds of 209km per hour, and was moving north at about 16km per hour, the NHC said.

It is forecast to slam into the coast of Nayarit state on Sunday morning at or near major hurricane strength, the NHC said.

“Although some weakening could occur tonight, Roslyn is expected to be at or near major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday,” the NHC said.

“On the forecast track, the centre of Roslyn will approach the coast of west-central Mexico, likely making landfall along the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit Sunday morning.”

Both the NHC and the Meteorological Service of Mexico warned of flash flooding and landslides caused by the storm.

“A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the centre makes landfall,” the NHC said.

Authorities have declared a precautionary alert in the Pacific coast states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Mr Victor Hugo Roldan, director of civil protection in Jalisco state, told reporters that several hundred people had been evacuated from the town of La Huerta, close to the hurricane’s expected path.

Most went to relatives’ homes, while some went to shelters, he said.

Heed every warning

Jalisco, which is slated to get up to 25cm of rain in some spots, has set up shelters in the cities of Cabo Corrientes, La Huerta and the tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta.

Businesses in the resort town began to close on Saturday afternoon on officials’ recommendations.

Residents rushed to make last-minute preparations, though by late Saturday afternoon some tourists were still lounging on the beach or unsuccessfully searching for open bars and restaurants.