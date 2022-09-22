Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes western Mexico days after deadly temblor

People at the Tlatelolco neighborhood after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City on Sept 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People wait outside their homes after a tremor was felt in Mexico City on Sept 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
MEXICO CITY - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early on Thursday, shaking buildings in Mexico City, just days after another strong temblor killed two people and damaged hundreds of buildings in the country.

Residents of Mexico City scrambled out of their homes as the earthquake alarm sounded and buildings shuddered.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter shortly after that there were no initial reports of damage in the city.

The quake, which the United States Geological Survey first measured at magnitude 7.0, was registered at a depth of 20.7km, slightly deeper than Monday's temblor.

On Monday, the anniversary of deadly earthquakes in 1985 and 2017, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit western Mexico, killing two in the Pacific port of Manzanillo. REUTERS

