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LIMA, Peru – A magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook the Andes in central Peru on Nov 20 with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 7.09pm local time (0900 GMT on Nov 21). Its epicenter was in the Andes, 34km north of Junin, at a depth of 108km.

Peru’s Geophysical Institute said no damage or casualties had been reported. The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.

Peru lies along the “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000km arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes, health centres and schools, while in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junin region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries. AP