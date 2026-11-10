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Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes off Guatemala coast, shakes El Salvador, Nicaragua

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GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 10 - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Guatemala on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing buildings in the capital Guatemala City to shake.

Local authorities did not issue any initial reports of major damage or casualties. USGS reported the quake struck 43 km (27 miles) south of the coastal town of Puerto San Jose, and was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles).

The Guatemala government called on citizens to remain calm and follow the authorities' recommendations.

The quake was also felt in neighboring El Salvador, which said there was no tsunami threat, as well as in Nicaragua. REUTERS

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