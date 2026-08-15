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Lula's lead over Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, poll shows

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to lead Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, although the right-wing challenger has narrowed the gap with the leftist incumbent ahead of October's election, a Quaest poll showed on Friday.

• In a simulated second-round runoff, Lula would receive 43% support compared with 40% for Bolsonaro.

• An August 5 Quaest poll had Lula leading Bolsonaro by 44% to 39%.

• The most recent runoff figures also represent a virtual tie, as the poll has a margin of error of two percentage points.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 38% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro (31%), Renan Santos (4%), Ronaldo Caiado (4%) and Romeu Zema (2%).

• Senator Bolsonaro is the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.

• Quaest surveyed 2,004 people between August 10-13. The poll was commissioned by local media outlet Globo. REUTERS