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Lula would beat Bolsonaro in a Brazilian runoff, CNT/MDA poll suggests

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would beat right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro if they were in a second-round runoff in next month's election, according to a CNT/MDA poll released on Tuesday.

• If there was a runoff, Lula would receive 47.3% of voter support, compared with 40% for the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the poll said.

• In an August 11 poll, Lula led Senator Bolsonaro by 48% to 39.1%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would receive 40.5% of voter support, followed by Bolsonaro (30.4%), Augusto Cury (6%), Ronaldo Caiado (3%) and Renan Santos (2.7%), according to the poll.

• The previous first-round survey showed Lula at 42.4% and Bolsonaro at 28.7%.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the October 4 first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff on October 25.

• CNT surveyed 2,002 people from September 9 to 13 with a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.