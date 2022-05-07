Lula to launch official campaign for Brazil presidency

SAO PAULO (AFP) - Leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will launch his campaign for Brazil's October presidential election Saturday (May 7), seeking to unseat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and stage a remarkable comeback four years after being jailed for corruption.

More than a decade after leaving office as the most popular president in Brazilian history, the charismatic but tarnished 76-year-old is expected to officially declare a new run at a huge rally in Sao Paulo.

It was hardly a secret Mr Lula, who has enjoyed a long - though shrinking - lead in the polls, would jump into the campaign, which does not officially start until August.

The leftist icon has been in unofficial campaign mode since March last year, when the Supreme Court annulled the corruption convictions that sidelined him from politics.

Two days later, he came out swinging at Mr Bolsonaro's "imbecile" policies, telling voters: "I still feel young enough to fight."

The Supreme Court's finding of bias on the part of the lead judge in the case, Sergio Moro - who went on to become Mr Bolsonaro's justice minister - had the instant effect of setting up this year's elections as a polarising clash between the arch-enemies.

"In truth, I never gave up," Mr Lula told Time magazine in an interview published on Wednesday.

"Politics lives in every cell of my body, because I have a cause. And in the 12 years since I left office, I see that all the policies I created to benefit the poor have been destroyed."

Mr Lula (2003-2010) left office with approval ratings of 87 percent, after presiding over an economic boom that lifted some 30 million Brazilians from poverty.

But the onetime shoeshine boy's towering legacy came crashing down with the explosion of "Operation Car Wash," a sweeping investigation that uncovered a massive corruption scheme centered on state-run oil company Petrobras.

Mr Lula was convicted of multiple bribe-taking charges and sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison.

He started his sentence in April 2018, removing him from that year's presidential race, which Mr Bolsonaro won on a wave of outrage against Mr Lula and his Workers' Party (PT).

Mr Lula, who calls the case a conspiracy, was released pending appeal in November 2019 but was barred from politics until the Supreme Court ruling last year.

In a Brazil deeply divided over Mr Bolsonaro's combative style, social media polemics, weak performance on the economy and chaotic handling of Covid-19, Mr Lula returned to the ring with the immediate status of front-runner.