Straitstimes.com header logo

Lula maintains lead over Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election, Datafolha poll shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintained the numerical lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a potential runoff of the October election, a Datafolha poll showed on Friday.

• Lula is seen with 46% of the vote in a potential runoff, against 44% for the senator, a son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, according to Datafolha.

• The figures did not change from the previous poll last week.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 39% of the vote, followed by Bolsonaro (35%), Augusto Cury (6%), and Ronaldo Caiado (4%).

• In the previous poll, Lula had 38%, and Flavio Bolsonaro, 33%, in the first round.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff, which has happened in every presidential election since 2002.

• Datafolha surveyed 2,002 people between September 8-10, and has a margin of error of two percentage points. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.