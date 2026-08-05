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Lula leads Bolsonaro but gap narrows ahead of Brazil election, poll shows

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to lead Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, although the right-wing challenger has narrowed the gap with the leftist incumbent ahead of October's election, a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial showed on Wednesday.

• In a simulated second-round runoff, Lula would receive 44%support compared with 39% for Bolsonaro.

• A July 15 Quaest poll had Lula leading Bolsonaro by 45% to 37%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would lead with 39% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro (30%), Renan Santos (4%), Ronaldo Caiado (4%), and Romeu Zema (2%).

• Senator Bolsonaro is the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

• The previous poll showed Lula at 40% and Bolsonaro at 28% in the first round.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.

• Quaest surveyed 2,004 people between July 31 and August 3, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. REUTERS