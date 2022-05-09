Lula launches presidential campaign to 'rebuild Brazil'

SAO PAULO • Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched his campaign for a new term at the weekend, vowing to rebuild the country after what he called the "irresponsible and criminal" administration of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

The campaign launch sealed a remarkable political comeback for the 76-year-old leftist icon, four years after he was jailed on controversial corruption charges.

"We're ready to work not only to win the election on Oct 2, but to rebuild and transform Brazil, which will be even more difficult," the charismatic but tarnished steel worker turned politician told a rally in Sao Paulo.

"We need to change Brazil once again... We need to return to a place where no one ever dares to defy democracy again. We need to send fascism back to the sewer of history, where it should have been all along," he said, in his trademark gravelly voice.

Campaigning does not officially start until August but Mr Lula, who led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, has been in unofficial campaign mode since March last year, when the Supreme Court annulled the corruption convictions that sidelined him from politics.

Mr Lula left office 12 years ago with approval ratings of 87 per cent, after presiding over a golden period that lifted some 30 million Brazilians from poverty.

But the one-time shoeshine boy's towering legacy came crashing down over "Operation Car Wash", a sweeping investigation that uncovered a massive corruption scheme centred on state-run oil company Petrobras.

Mr Lula was convicted on bribe-taking charges and sentenced to 26 years in prison. He started his sentence in April 2018, removing him from that year's presidential race, which Mr Bolsonaro won on a wave of outrage against Mr Lula and his Workers' Party.

Mr Lula, who calls the case a conspiracy, was released pending appeal in November 2019 but was barred from politics until last year's ruling.

In a Brazil deeply divided over Mr Bolsonaro's combative style, Mr Lula has returned to the ring with the immediate status of front runner.

But Mr Bolsonaro, 67, has narrowed the gap in the latest polls - and made it clear he will not leave power without a fight.

Mr Lula has, meanwhile, made a series of gaffes, alienating voters from key groups with politically tone-deaf remarks on abortion, the police and the middle class.

"He has made several disastrous statements in recent weeks," said Mr Sylvio Costa, founder of news site Congresso em Foco.

"And, above all, Lula needs to go to the street."

The veteran leftist said he would now do just that, criss-crossing the country to meet "the people".

