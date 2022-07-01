Luggage piles join long airport lines in fresh woes for summer travel

OTTAWA • Piles of luggage beside baggage belts in airports from Canada to Europe are driving further demand for ground handlers, and adding to summer travel chaos as airlines scramble to bring back workers lost during Covid-19.

Once a cost-cutting and outsourcing target for the aviation industry, ground handlers are now being offered raises, as frazzled passengers take to social media to complain about missing baggage.

The hiring cannot come fast enough as a rebound in travel and badly-needed airline revenue this summer is being weighed by congestion, rising costs and labour strife, after a two-year pandemic vacuum.

Air Canada said late on Wednesday it would cut flights this month and next to reduce passenger flows to a level that the air transport system can accommodate.

An official from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), which represents ground handlers, including baggage and cargo handlers, for Air Canada and other carriers said some Canadian workers are being offered raises and double pay to work beyond eight-hour shifts.

"It's created a bit of a bidding war," said IAMAW national president in Canada Dave Flowers, who specialises in air transportation. Mr Flowers said there is no one explanation for the lost baggage, and that it is rather the result of staff shortages and flight delays that have created a "spiral effect". This has led to cases of passengers waiting up to seven days to get their bags back.

It is not clear when such problems would be resolved.

Although Dublin airport has managed to cut security delays at departure gates, some arriving passengers are complaining of lost bags and posting pictures online of piled-up luggage.

An Irish Independent journalist who posted a photo of luggage on Twitter, said some bags strewn on the ground had travel dates from weeks and months ago.

A spokesman for the Dublin Airport Authority said on Monday that the problem was symptomatic of staff shortages running through the industry.

Mr Fabio Gamba, director of the Airport Services Association, a trade group for the independent ground and air cargo handling industry, estimated that in 2019, there were 220,000 to 240,000 ground handlers in Europe.

Around 2020, there were fewer than 100,000, as ground handlers sought more stable jobs in other industries with better pay and working conditions. "The industry has been looking at ground handling as the last element in the whole value chain of air transport," he said, adding that he has seen examples of ground handlers being offered 15 per cent higher pay.

Air Canada, which has its own employees who handle baggage at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, said the resumption in travel has led to "more instances of delayed bags" as passenger numbers surge. It is now carrying around 120,000 or more people per day on average, compared with 23,000 a year ago.

REUTERS