Women posing for photos at the West Lake lotus ponds in Hanoi yesterday.
The lotuses at the ponds bloom every summer, between May and August, drawing visitors keen to view and photograph the flowers.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 07, 2022, with the headline Lotus position.