London's Old Bailey court to stay shut on Thursday after nearby fire

LONDON -London's Old Bailey court is expected to remain closed for business on Thursday, after it was evacuated on Wednesday due to a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

The Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, hears many of Britain's most serious criminal cases. Several ongoing cases at the court are murder trials.

Court lists published on Wednesday afternoon showed that all 18 courts at the Old Bailey would not be sitting the following day.

"The Central Criminal Court will reopen at the earliest possible opportunity following advice from the London Fire Brigade and a full health and safety assessment," the City of London Corporation, which runs the building, said in a statement.

The fire was brought under control in the afternoon and there are no reports of injuries, the London Fire Brigade said, after about 25 firefighters responded to the incident.

City of London Police said around 1,500 people had to leave the Old Bailey and the surrounding area.

"There is no indication at this stage that this is anything other an incident involving an electrical sub station," the police added. REUTERS