Lockdown extended in Delhi by a week even as cases fall

NEW DELHI • The Covid-19 lockdown in the Indian capital region, due to end today, has been extended for another week, the government has announced.

However, the restrictions have been eased for two sectors - manufacturing and construction - it added on Saturday.

"The lockdown, set to end on Monday, will now be in place until June 7," an official said.

"The companies that resume business will need to strictly follow Covid-19 precautions and stagger shifts. Workers in these places will be randomly tested for Covid-19 by the authorities."

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi had gained control over the second wave of Covid-19, and the city will now start the process of gradually lifting the lockdown from this week. Mr Kejriwal, however, said that the fight against the pandemic has not ended.

"The situation of Covid-19 in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that, though the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious," reads the order as quoted in local media.

"Therefore, in order to contain the spread of virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except for essential activities/services), permitting reopening of certain prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside the containment zones for the overall well-being of the people of NCT of Delhi."

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,141 new Covid-19 cases and 139 related deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

The Chief Minister said that every week, based on experts and public opinion, the government will decide to continue the lockdown or start the unlock process.

"Nobody likes lockdown. We are not in favour of lockdown. But if Covid-19 cases start to rise once again, then the unlocking process will have to be stopped," he added.

The national capital region went into a complete lockdown at 10pm local time on April 19, which has since been extended.

Other states that have announced an extension of the lockdown by one more week include Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Goa and Karnataka.

India is witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and the second wave of the pandemic has posed a challenge for the country.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the 173,790 new cases during the past 24 hours have taken the country's cumulative tally to above 27.7 million.

Meanwhile, the government said yesterday that India will have nearly 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines available for domestic use next month.

This marks a significant jump from the 79.4 million doses that were available this month. India has administered about 212 million doses, the most after China and the United States, but has given the necessary two doses to only about 3 per cent of its 1.35 billion people.

In a related development, the Indian government announced measures to support children who have lost both their parents to the pandemic, which includes providing them with free education and health insurance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration will use the PM Cares fund to create a corpus of one million rupees (S$18,300) per child when he or she turns 18, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

The children will be enrolled in the government's health insurance programme and the premium will be paid via the PM Cares fund till they are 18. The fund will also pay for schooling needs such as fees, uniforms and books.

Once the children turn 18, they will receive a monthly stipend, and at 23, the corpus will be given out in a single payout.

The move comes after the world's worst outbreak shattered families and orphaned thousands of children.

In India, 27 per cent of the population of 1.3 billion is under 14, and the country had an estimated 350,000 orphans in institutional care, going into the pandemic.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the government announced further measures to help families that have lost an earning member to Covid-19. The steps include providing a family pension and insurance to dependants.

