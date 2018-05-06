Live crocodiles seized at Heathrow Airport

British officials seized an illegal shipment of 50 live crocodiles at London's Heathrow Airport, the UK Border Force said. The year-old juvenile saltwater crocodiles were found crammed into five boxes coming from Malaysia. They were bound for a farm
PHOTO: UK HOME OFFICE
Published
1 hour ago

British officials seized an illegal shipment of 50 live crocodiles at London's Heathrow Airport, the UK Border Force said. The year-old juvenile saltwater crocodiles were found crammed into five boxes coming from Malaysia. They were bound for a farm in Cambridgeshire, eastern England, where they were to be bred for their meat. The animals had not been packed in accordance with international regulations, making the importation illegal. Each box had room for only four crocodiles but 10 had been packed into each one. "It is just not acceptable for reptiles to be transported in this way," said Mr Grant Miller, head of the national Border Force Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) at Heathrow. The crocodiles were found on April 27. One has since died and the others are being cared for before being rehomed.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 06, 2018, with the headline 'Live crocodiles seized at Heathrow Airport'. Print Edition | Subscribe
