Lindsay Clancy returns to court as potential murder retrial looms

FILE PHOTO: Defendant Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman whose trial on murder charges for killing her three children ended in a mistrial in September, listens to prosecutor Jennifer Sprague say that they plan on re-trial, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, US, November 2, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 16 - Lindsay Clancy is due back in court on Monday for a hearing that is expected to determine when she could be retried on murder charges for killing her three young children at her home in Massachusetts in 2023.

Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth has indicated he plans at the hearing to set a date for a second trial in the case, which sparked debates over Clancy's guilt and postpartum mental illness.

Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4 after the 12-member jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. He has said a second trial could occur in March.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office has yet to announce plans for how it would prosecute the case moving forward, raising questions as to whether Clancy would be retried for first-degree murder or on lesser charges instead.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague at a November 2 hearing said that prosecutors intended to retry Clancy but would wait to see how the judge ruled on several pending motions to "decide what that looks like."

The judge last week largely sided with the prosecution on those motions, including by rejecting Clancy's argument that the case should be dismissed because a second trial would violate her constitutional rights.

Clancy, 36, faced first-degree murder charges over the deaths of her daughter Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old son Callan. If convicted of those charges, she would be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

No one at Clancy's initial trial disputed that she strangled the children with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life, leaving her paralyzed.

Clancy's lawyers have argued the evidence showed she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis when she killed her children and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, known in Massachusetts as lack of criminal responsibility.

Some jurors said in televised interviews after the mistrial was declared that they had been prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, but that one juror held out. Such a verdict would have resulted in Clancy's commitment to a state psychiatric hospital, subject to regular court review.

Prosecutors, in weighing how to proceed, have several options before them, including seeking her conviction on lesser second-degree murder charges, which would give her the option to waive a jury trial and proceed before a judge.

If convicted of that charge, Clancy would face life in prison with the possibility of parole. REUTERS