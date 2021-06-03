Likely link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases in young men: Israel

JERUSALEM • Israel's Health Ministry said it has found a probable link between Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine and cases of heart inflammation in young men in the country.

But Pfizer said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis, in young men than would normally be expected in the general population.

According to a study by health officials, there were 275 cases of myocarditis identified between December last year, when the vaccination drive began, and last month.

This includes 148 cases that occurred within a month after vaccination. Of these, 27 cases took place after the first dose and 121 following the second dose. About half were in people with previous medical conditions, the ministry said on Tuesday, in disclosing the findings of a study it commissioned to examine the matter.

Most patients who experienced heart inflammation spent no more than four days in the hospital and 95 per cent of the cases were classified as mild, according to the study, which the ministry said was conducted by three teams of experts.

The study found "a probable link between receiving the second dose (of the Pfizer) vaccine and the appearance of myocarditis among men aged 16 to 30", the ministry said. According to the findings, such a link was observed more among men aged 16 to 19 than in other age groups.

Pfizer said in a statement that it is aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis, noting that no causal link to its vaccine has been established. Myocarditis is often caused by viral infections, and Covid-19 infections have been reported to cause the condition, the United States drugmaker said.

Adverse events are thoroughly reviewed and Pfizer meets regularly with the Vaccine Safety Department of the Israeli Ministry of Health to review data, it said.

Israel had held off making its 12-to 15-year-old population eligible for the vaccines, but in parallel to publishing the Health Ministry report findings, a ministry committee approved vaccinating the adolescents, a senior official said.

"The committee gave the green light for vaccinating 12-to 15-year-olds, and this will be possible as of next week," Mr Nachman Ash, Israel's pandemic-response coordinator, told Radio 103 FM.

"The efficacy of the vaccine outweighs the risk."

A US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory group last month recommended further study of the possibility of a link between myocarditis and mRNA vaccines, which include those from Pfizer and Moderna.

CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but the advisory group said in a statement that members felt healthcare providers should be made aware of reports of a "potential adverse event".

Israel has been a world leader in its vaccination roll-out. About 55 per cent of Israel's population has already been vaccinated.

With Covid-19 infections down to just a handful a day and total active cases at just 340 across the country, the economy has fully opened, though restrictions remain on incoming tourism.

As of Tuesday, restrictions on social distancing and the need for special green vaccination passes to enter certain restaurants and venues were scrapped.

REUTERS