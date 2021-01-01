Lights, camera, vaccination
These lights were projected on to the Louvre Pyramid in Paris on Tuesday, in preparation for French DJ David Guetta's New Year's Eve concert.
The Grammy Award-winning dance music producer recently announced the third edition of his United At Home concert series, a string of virtual shows that raise funds for Covid-19 relief.
"I'm going to do the vaccine, and I hope people are going to do it too because I don't see any other way to go out of this situation," Guetta said ahead of recording the gig, which was set to be streamed yesterday.
France launched its vaccine roll-out on Sunday, along with other European Union nations.
