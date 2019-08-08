Lighting hopes of peace

At 8am every Aug 6, a ceremony in Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park commemorates the anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city in 1945.

This past Tuesday was no exception, with survivors, relatives and members of the public gathered in front of the Memorial Cenotaph to pay their respects and mark the 8.15am blast with a minute of silence.

As is tradition, thousands of paper lanterns carrying written messages of peace were released into the Motoyasu River (left) beside the Atomic Bomb Dome, to mourn the victims and pray for world peace.

The United States' atomic attack on Hiroshima on Aug 6, 1945 killed an estimated 140,000 people. The bomb dropped three days later on Nagasaki killed another 70,000 before Japan's surrender ended World War II.

Hiroshima commemorated the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing on Tuesday, with Mayor Kazumi Matsui urging the younger generations never to dismiss the atomic bombings and the war as mere events of history, but to think of them as their own, while calling on world leaders to visit the nuclear-bombed cities to learn what happened, Time magazine reported.