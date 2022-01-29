The View From Asia

Let's not forget what the Olympics is about

Asia News Network writers discuss the upcoming Beijing Olympics. Here are excerpts.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
The Olympic Truce Resolution, though symbolic in nature, has been the practice observed by the United Nations prior to the hostings of Summer and Winter Olympics since 1993. The "Olympic Truce", rooted in the ancient Greek tradition - Ekecheiria - is meant to ensure a halt of all hostilities, allowing the safe passage and participation of athletes and spectators taking part in the Olympic Games.

Through the resolution, entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal", the UN General Assembly reminds its member states to observe the Olympic Truce, and to seek, in conformity with the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the peaceful settling of all international conflicts through peaceful and diplomatic means, and to recognise the importance of the International Olympic Committee's ( IOC) initiatives for human well-being and international understanding.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline Let's not forget what the Olympics is about .

