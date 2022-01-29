Let's not forget what the Olympics is about

The Olympic Truce Resolution, though symbolic in nature, has been the practice observed by the United Nations prior to the hostings of Summer and Winter Olympics since 1993. The "Olympic Truce", rooted in the ancient Greek tradition - Ekecheiria - is meant to ensure a halt of all hostilities, allowing the safe passage and participation of athletes and spectators taking part in the Olympic Games.

Through the resolution, entitled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal", the UN General Assembly reminds its member states to observe the Olympic Truce, and to seek, in conformity with the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the peaceful settling of all international conflicts through peaceful and diplomatic means, and to recognise the importance of the International Olympic Committee's ( IOC) initiatives for human well-being and international understanding.