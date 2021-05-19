LET THE FUN BEGIN

An aerial photo of a piece of sand art depicting the rides of Blackpool in north-west England drawn by sand artists, Sand In Your Eye. The massive work, which also depicts the town's iconic Tower and Pier, aims to promote its reopening following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday.

