Straitstimes.com header logo

Left-wing candidate named ‘Hitler Mussolini’ elected mayor in Peru

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

epa13280980 Two men are looking for their polling station on a list for the regional and municipal elections in Lima, Peru, 04 October 2026. More than 26.3 million voters are called to the polls to elect a total of 13,148 regional and municipal authorities. EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Voters look for their polling station during regional and municipal elections in Lima, Peru, on Oct 4.

PHOTO: EPA

LIMA, Peru – Businessman Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores, who shares two of his names with notorious European dictators, has been elected the mayor of a remote district in the Peruvian Andes, according to local election data.

The 45-year-old won the race for mayor of Queropalca, a municipality in Peru’s central Huanuco region, and will take office on Jan 1.

The candidate from the left-wing Ahora Nacion party obtained 229 votes out of a total of 663 votes in elections on Oct 4, according to the National Office of Electoral Processes.

His closest rival, the far-right candidate Gaspar Osorio, received 204 votes.

Flores, who works in the freight transportation business, previously belonged to Popular Force – the party of Peru’s right-wing President Keiko Fujimori – until 2025, according to electoral authorities.

Despite the name being associated with Germany’s World War II-era Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, several candidates with the name have won elections in Peru.

In 2021, Peru elected physician Hitler Saavedra Casternoque to Parliament for the centrist party Somos Peru.

In 2018, Hitler Alba Sanchez was voted in as mayor of the Andean district of Yungar, saying during his campaign that he was “the good Hitler”. AFP

More on this topic
Anger in Austria over business park on former Nazi camp site
Hitler’s Austrian former home to open as police station
See more on

Peru

Elections

Far right

Politics and government

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.