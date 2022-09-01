Leaders pay tribute to 'one-of-a-kind statesman'

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history. He led our country during a period of complex, dramatic changes. He deeply understood that reforms were necessary, he strove to offer his own solutions to urgent problems."

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision... As leader of the USSR, he worked with President (Ronald) Reagan to reduce our two countries' nuclear arsenals... After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"(Mr Gorbachev was) a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War. The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace."

FORMER GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"Mikhail Gorbachev wrote world history. He exemplified how a single statesman can change the world for the better. I can still feel the fear I had, like many people in the German Democratic Republic, in 1989, wondering whether tanks would roll again... But... no tanks rolled, no shots were fired...

"The world has lost a one-of-a-kind world leader. May the memory of his historic achievement make it possible to take a small pause, especially in these terrible weeks and months of Russia's war against Ukraine."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"(Mr Gorbachev was) a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history."

NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

"Mikhail Gorbachev's historic reforms led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, helped end the Cold War and opened the possibility of a partnership between Russia and Nato. His vision of a better world remains an example."

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

"He has left behind great accomplishment as a world leader supporting the abolishment of nuclear weapons."