Leaders pay tribute to 'one-of-a-kind statesman'

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history. He led our country during a period of complex, dramatic changes. He deeply understood that reforms were necessary, he strove to offer his own solutions to urgent problems."

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision... As leader of the USSR, he worked with President (Ronald) Reagan to reduce our two countries' nuclear arsenals... After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"(Mr Gorbachev was) a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War. The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace."

FORMER GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"Mikhail Gorbachev wrote world history. He exemplified how a single statesman can change the world for the better. I can still feel the fear I had, like many people in the German Democratic Republic, in 1989, wondering whether tanks would roll again... But... no tanks rolled, no shots were fired...

"The world has lost a one-of-a-kind world leader. May the memory of his historic achievement make it possible to take a small pause, especially in these terrible weeks and months of Russia's war against Ukraine."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"(Mr Gorbachev was) a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history."

NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

"Mikhail Gorbachev's historic reforms led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, helped end the Cold War and opened the possibility of a partnership between Russia and Nato. His vision of a better world remains an example."

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

"He has left behind great accomplishment as a world leader supporting the abolishment of nuclear weapons."

Son of peasants rises to become top leader

MOSCOW - Here is a look back at the life and career of Mr Mikhail Gorbachev, the former leader of the erstwhile Soviet Union, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91:

  • March 2, 1931: Mr Gorbachev, known as Misha, is born to peasant parents in Privolnoye, a farming village in the Stavropol region, in what was then the Soviet Union's far south-west and North Caucasus.
  • 1956: Mr Gorbachev begins his Soviet political career. He is named first secretary of the Soviet youth organisation Komsomol for the Stavropol region. By 1970, he had become party chief for the entire region, a position similar in stature to a governor of a US state.
  • 1980: He becomes a full member of the Politburo after a markedly rapid ascent.
  • March 11, 1985: Mr Gorbachev, then 54, becomes the leader of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, after the deaths of several older leaders in quick succession.
  • October 1985: He presents a modernising economic reform plan known as perestroika.
  • Nov 19, 1985: US President Ronald Reagan meets Mr Gorbachev for the first time in Geneva. They have long, private meetings at the two-day summit, which marked the first encounter between US and Soviet leaders in six years.
  • Jan 27, 1987: Mr Gorbachev proposes new laws to democratise Soviet life and protect citizens against abuses of power.
  • 1987: He and Mr Reagan sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty on slashing their nuclear arsenals, ending a superpower build-up of warheads.
  • 1988-1989: Soviet troops withdraw from Afghanistan, defeated after a 10-year campaign.
  • Oct 15, 1990: He wins the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to international peace and helping to end the Cold War.
  • August 1991: He remains in power after an attempted coup by hard-line Communists collapses.
  • Dec 25, 1991: He resigns as president of the Soviet Union after six years and nine months. The next day, the Soviet Union dissolves.
  • 1996: He stands as an independent in presidential polls but takes only 0.5 per cent, with Mr Boris Yeltsin winning the election.

September 01, 2022

