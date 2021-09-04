LDP leadership race hots up after PM Suga's shock decision

The race is on to succeed Mr Yoshihide Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and prime minister of Japan, after his shock decision yesterday not to seek re-election in a poll for the party presidency this month.

At least six people are keen on becoming Mr Suga's successor as LDP chief and hence prime minister since the party has a majority in both chambers of Parliament. The LDP election is slated for Sept 29.

The front runners appear to be Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono, 58, who is popular among the public and yesterday said he intends to run, and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, 64, who on Thursday unveiled his campaign policy platform, which included a massive Covid-19 relief package.

Mr Suga's decision was an abrupt reversal after days of insisting that he would "naturally" be seeking re-election.

"Since I became prime minister a year ago, dealing with Covid-19 has been at the forefront of my efforts," the 72-year-old said, without taking questions. "Dealing with the virus while campaigning will take a huge amount of energy. I realise I cannot do both, and I should choose to fulfil my promise to the Japanese public to protect lives," he added.

A Covid-19 state of emergency that is scheduled to be lifted on Sept 12 will likely be extended by at least two weeks, reports said.

Markets soared yesterday following the news, suggesting tepid sentiment among investors towards the Prime Minister and high hopes for a stronger government.

The broad Topix index closed up 1.6 per cent, after climbing as much as 1.8 per cent to hit a three-decade high. The blue-chip Nikkei 225 index closed up 2.05 per cent, at its highest level since June.

The news sent shock waves through the LDP, as Mr Suga appeared to have kept the decision to step down very close to his chest.

But the fight to replace him intensified yesterday. Besides Mr Kono and Mr Kishida, other names in the fray include two former internal affairs ministers, Ms Sanae Takaichi, 60, and Ms Seiko Noda, 61.

LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura, 67, and former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, 64, also said they were thinking about throwing their hats into the ring.

The LDP presidential race comes ahead of a general election that is rumoured to take place on Oct 17, with Nomination Day on Oct 5, just days before the four-year term of the Lower House will expire on Oct 21.

Mr Suga scored approval ratings of above 70 per cent when he succeeded Mr Shinzo Abe, who resigned in September last year.

But his support has since nosedived to around 30 per cent over what has been perceived as a botched Covid-19 response despite hopes that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games would give him a boost.

The LDP lost three national by-elections in April, and had a worse-than-expected showing in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in July. Last month, Mr Suga's close ally lost in the Yokohama mayoral race despite his backing.

This has led to perceptions within the LDP that the Prime Minister "cannot win elections". Rank-and-file members and junior lawmakers sought to distance themselves from him.

Political observers and media reports noted an "air of desperation", as Mr Suga tried various tactics but failed to find one that would not incur backlash within the LDP.

"It's a bit like a sumo tournament and the prime minister is the yokozuna grand champion. If an incumbent prime minister cannot win easily - and with grace - then it is time to go," Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told The Straits Times.

"It is not expected that a sitting prime minister will have to struggle to seek re-election within the LDP, and any risk of losing is already a red light."

