Launch of Nasa telescope delayed to Christmas Day

KOUROU (French Guiana) • The lift-off of Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer farther than ever into the universe, has been delayed until Christmas Day at the earliest, due to poor weather at the launch site on South America's north-eastern coast, the space agency said.

The 24-hour weather delay at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana follows a two-day postponement from an earlier Dec 22 targeted launch window caused by electronic communications difficulties between the launch vehicle and its payload, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

Encapsulation of the powerful infrared telescope inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket was completed on Dec 17. The rocket is now poised for blast-off between 8.20pm and 8.52pm on Saturday.

If all goes according to plan, the US$9 billion (S$12.3 billion) instrument will be released from the rocket after a 26-minute ride into space. It will then take a month to coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1.6 million km from Earth - about four times the distance from the Moon.

By comparison, the Webb telescope's 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits Earth itself from about 540,000km away.

The Webb telescope will mainly view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to gaze through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while Hubble has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

The new telescope's primary mirror - consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - also has a much bigger light-collecting area, enabling it to observe objects at greater distances, thus farther back into time.

Its instruments are also ideal to search for potentially life-supporting atmospheres around newly documented planets beyond our solar system and to observe closer planets such as Mars and Saturn's icy moon Titan.

