Lasers shed new light on nature

Using discreetly set laser beams hidden among thick vegetation, this aptly named Laser Garden lights up Berlin's Botanical Garden in an exciting new way.

The light show is part of the attraction's Christmas Garden event.

The Christmas-themed event features more than 30 light installations that illuminate the garden and aim to spread festive cheer.

Among the highlights are a 2km trail, a 20m-long tunnel lit by thousands of tiny light diodes and the garden's beech trees, which are more than 100 years old.

Other than the light show, the event also features regional food and a 300 sq m ice rink.

It opened earlier this month, and runs until Jan 5.