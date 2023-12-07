Las Vegas police say suspect dead after ‘multiple victims’ university shooting

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police on Dec 6 said a suspect was dead after they responded to reports of a shooting on the local campus of the University of Nevada, adding that there appeared to be multiple victims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in a statement posted to the social media platform X, did not elaborate on the circumstances of the incident, or the number or condition of the victims.

It urged residents to avoid the area.

Police said the incident occurred around Beam Hall, a campus building that houses the business school and other facilities.

The university posted a message urging students to evacuate from the area.

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” police said on X, before saying a suspect was “deceased.”

In a separate post, campus police said there was an additional report of shots fired in the Student Union.

In Washington, the White House said it was monitoring the situation in Las Vegas.

The first reports of the incident surfaced shortly after noon local time, and within about a half hour, Las Vegas police reported: “The suspect has been located and is deceased.”

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus, located just over 3km east of the Las Vegas Strip, has a student enrollment of some 25,000 undergraduates and 8,000 post-graduates and doctoral candidates. REUTERS

