Large coal consumers decline to join fossil fuel phase-out pledges

Dozens of nations have signed up to deals to phase out coal and end fossil fuel finance at United Nations climate talks in Scotland, as pressure grows to halt the expansion of polluting energy that is warming up the planet.

But some of the agreements failed to attract key nations, raising questions about the true impact of the deals.

One of the key aims of Britain, the host of the COP26 climate talks, is to spell the end of coal, the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel and the single largest source of carbon dioxide (CO2). The gas traps heat in the atmosphere, disrupting the climate and causing greater weather extremes, as well as the melting of glaciers and polar ice caps that is raising sea levels.

In one of the key deals announced on Thursday, Indonesia, Poland, Vietnam and other nations pledged to phase out the use of coal-fired power stations and stop building new plants. But the United States and large coal consumers such as China declined to join.

Signatories agreed to phase out coal-fuelled power generation in the 2030s in richer countries, and in the 2040s for poorer nations.

A majority also committed to shun investment in new coal plants at home and abroad. But China, India and Australia threw a shadow over the attempt to win global backing for an exit from coal.

Indonesia also did not agree to the part of the deal on ending finance for new coal plants.

"Today I think we can say that the end of coal is in sight," said COP26 president Alok Sharma.

He later told a news conference it had been a personal priority since becoming COP26 president to consign coal to history and that now "I think you can say with confidence that coal is no longer king".

Thursday's deal has 77 signatories including 46 nations, 23 of which are making commitments on ending coal for the first time.

Another announcement by the Powering Past Coal Alliance, an international campaign, said it had secured 28 new members, including Singapore, to pledge to quit coal.

Singapore has committed to continue phasing out the use of unabated coal by 2050, and to restrict direct government finance of unabated coal power internationally, said the National Climate Change Secretariat and ministries of Sustainability and the Environment as well as Trade and Industry.

Unabated coal refers to power plants that do not have equipment to capture and store the CO2 emissions.

And in another announcement, 25 countries, development banks and national groupings pledged to end public finance for new fossil fuel exploration and production overseas by the end of next year. The money would go towards green energy finance.

The landmark pledge could push close to US$18 billion (S$24.4 billion) a year in international funding not just out of coal but also the oil and gas sector in developing countries, according to campaign group Oil Change International.

Ending public finance is a key to phasing out support for fossil fuels.

The Group of 20 (G-20) countries spent at least US$63 billion per year financing oil, gas and coal projects compared with about US$26 billion per year for renewables, said a report last month by non-governmental organisations Friends of the Earth US and Oil Change International.

Public finance, though, is dwarfed by the total value of subsidies for fossil fuels.

A report by BloombergNEF and Bloomberg Philanthropies earlier this year found that G-20 nations have given over US$3.3 trillion in subsidies for fossil fuels between 2015 and 2019, or just over US$600 billion a year. This is despite the Paris climate agreement in which nations pledged to limit global warming - and ultimately fossil fuel use.

The G-20 nations, which are responsible for about 80 per cent of annual CO2 emissions, are under pressure to end fossil fuel subsidies and redirect the money to green energy investments and support for poorer developing nations.

While the announcements on the phase-out of coal are important, the key is how nations enact policies to guide that transition to green energy as well as access to financing, said Ms Jennifer Layke, global director of energy programme at the World Resources Institute. She added that steps to revamp electricity grids and thinking about long-term energy storage technologies will help the transition.

Funds pledged by wealthier nations and philanthropies to help make the green switch are important. But the question is whether they can move fast enough, she said.