Lanterns shine light on cancer

Thousands of lanterns were lit up at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam on Sunday to raise awareness of cancer.

The more than 23,000 lanterns that make up the heart-shaped display were donated by friends and family of cancer sufferers.

Each lantern bears the name of someone who has lost the battle to cancer or is still fighting the disease.

Now in its fourth edition, the lantern campaign by the Dutch Cancer Society aims to pay tribute to those affected by the disease and help those who still suffer from it.

Using the proceeds from the lantern campaign, the cancer society finances efforts to fight cancer and improve the quality of life of those with the disease.