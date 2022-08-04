Lack of progress means limited value to engaging Myanmar: Asean

Myanmar's lack of progress in implementing plans agreed upon with the rest of Asean means engaging further with the country's military authorities is of limited value, the grouping's foreign ministers said yesterday.

At their meeting in Phnom Penh, the ministers reiterated the importance of continued implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, drawn up in April last year to bring an end to the violence and instability in Myanmar following a military coup there in February 2021.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement after the meeting: "Without any progress on this front, further engagement with the Myanmar military authorities would be of limited value.

"Asean is exploring ways to engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar."

Asean has taken a consistent stance on Myanmar after the coup.

The foreign minister appointed by Myanmar's ruling State Administration Council was not invited to the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) this year.

This is in line with Asean's view that Myanmar can be represented only by a non-political representative until there is progress in implementing the Consensus.

The bloc had earlier condemned the execution of four activists by Myanmar's ruling military, which announced on July 25 that it had executed four men who were accused of aiding "terror acts".

MFA said the execution of the activists leading up to the AMM was a grave setback for Asean's efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution, and for national reconciliation in Myanmar.

The execution also disrespected the efforts of current Asean chair Cambodia and the Asean Special Envoy on Myanmar Prak Sokhonn.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the executions reflected the Myanmar military authorities' clear disrespect for Asean, but stressed that the grouping's work must go on.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be held hostage, or let our current difficulties undermine Asean's centrality and unity," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan reiterated calls for the release of all political detainees in Myanmar, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and for the Asean Special Envoy on Myanmar to have access to all stakeholders, said MFA.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on the sidelines of the AMM that all of Asean's foreign ministers had decided they must have a paragraph on Myanmar in the joint communique.

A joint communique agreed upon by all Asean members is traditionally released after the AMM.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Myanmar's ruling military has been uncooperative, pointing to its lack of progress in implementing peace plans.

Last week, he said that Malaysia would present a framework for the Consensus' implementation at the AMM, after critics commented on how the Myanmar executions made "a mockery" of Asean's peace plan.

At their meeting, the Asean foreign ministers also discussed the negative impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in particular on energy and food prices.

They reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned.

They said they hoped grain exports from Ukraine can resume to pre-conflict levels.

The ministers also discussed cross-strait developments with concern, MFA said, adding that stable US-China relations are vital for regional peace and prosperity.