Lab leak theory needs more research, say WHO advisers

GENEVA • Scientists advising the World Health Organisation (WHO) on how to move forward in investigating the origins of Covid-19 have said that further studies are needed into whether the disease escaped from a laboratory.

In its first preliminary report, the so-called Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (Sago) stressed on Thursday that it had no conclusive findings on the origins of the virus behind the worst global pandemic in a century.

The team of 27 experts was set up by the WHO last year to produce a new global framework for studies into emerging pathogens with the potential of sparking epidemics or pandemics. It has been tasked with providing an independent assessment on a way forward in the thorny investigation into the origins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

"There are key pieces of data that are not yet available for a complete understanding of how the Covid-19 pandemic began," they acknowledged in their report, stressing that a range of further studies would be needed "to follow up on several gaps in our knowledge".

The experts evaluated a wide range of existing research, including the findings of a joint WHO-China scientific mission last year, as well as more recent published and unpublished studies. They seemed to back a key finding by the joint mission that the virus most likely jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal - so-called zoonotic transmission.

"The strongest evidence is still around zoonotic transmission," Sago chair Marietjie Venter told reporters, although the original host, intermediate hosts or how the virus had jumped to humans have not been identified.

But while the joint mission had deemed a competing theory that the virus may have escaped due to a laboratory incident was "extremely unlikely" and proposed no further investigation into that hypothesis, the Sago team insisted that this issue too required further study.

Among a long line of studies requested, the team stressed that "it remains important to consider all reasonable scientific data that is available either through published or other official sources to evaluate the possibility of the introduction of Sars-CoV-2 into the human population through a laboratory incident".

"We need to be open-minded and cover all the hypotheses, including that one," Sago co-chair Jean-Claude Manuguerra said, stressing that so far there had been no real investigation into the lab leak theory.

Among other things, the experts said access was needed to staff and data from labs both in China and elsewhere that work with coronaviruses, including Sars-CoV-2, to assess biosafety and biosecurity practices.

