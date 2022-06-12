La Nina climate cycle could last into 2023: UN

GENEVA • The weather phenomenon La Nina, which has affected global temperatures and worsened drought and flooding, will likely continue for months, and possibly even into next year, the United Nations warned.

La Nina refers to the large-scale cooling of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, occurring every two to seven years. In South-east Asia, it normally triggers above average rainfall and flooding.

The UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Friday said there was a 70 per cent chance that the protracted La Nina event - which has held the globe in its clutches almost uninterrupted since September 2020 - will continue until at least August.

"Some long-lead predictions even suggest that it might persist into 2023," it said in a statement, Agence France-Presse reported.

If it does, this would be only the third so-called triple-dip La Nina - meaning the phenomenon is present during three consecutive northern hemisphere winters - on record since 1950, WMO said.

The effect has widespread impacts on weather around the world - typically the opposite impacts to the closely related El Nino phenomenon, which has a warming influence on global temperatures.

The devastating drought ravaging the Horn of Africa and the drought in southern South America "bear the hallmarks of La Nina", WMO said.

It also said the recent above average rainfall in South-east Asia and Australia could be linked to the phenomenon, AFP reported.

However, it stressed the impacts of naturally occurring climate events like La Nina were intensifying due to a warming planet.

"Human-induced climate change amplifies the impacts of naturally occurring events like La Nina and is increasingly influencing our weather patterns," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said.

He pointed in particular to "more intense heat and drought and the associated risk of wildfires - as well as record-breaking deluges of rainfall and flooding".

The La Nina and El Nino phenomena are major - but not the only - drivers of the Earth's climate system, the WMO said. El Nino is a warming of the eastern Pacific, which typically causes warmer weather and droughts in South-east Asia and Australia and pushes up global temperatures.

During a La Nina event, trade winds that typically blow from the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean to the western part of the basin intensify. This piles up warm water around South-east Asia, triggering more rainfall.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said in a report earlier this year that La Nina contributed to last year's heavy rainfall across the island, the second highest on record after 2007 - which was also a La Nina year.

La Nina also tends to intensify Atlantic hurricane seasons, threatening grain ports, oil production and refineries along the US Gulf Coast and vulnerable Caribbean islands.