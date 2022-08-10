Kyiv holding the line as Russia steps up assault in east Ukraine

KYIV • Russia unleashed ground forces, air strikes and artillery as it pressed ahead with a grinding offensive designed to complete its capture of eastern Ukraine.

But Kyiv said yesterday its troops were putting up fierce resistance and holding the line.

Heavy fighting was reported in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks as they tried to seize control of the industrialised Donbas region.

"The situation in the region is tense. Shelling is constant throughout the front line… The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal," Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television.

"The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding," he said.

The Ukrainian military said it repelled ground assaults in the direction of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and wiped out Russian reconnaissance units.

Russia gave a different assessment.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed his forces captured a factory on the edge of the eastern town of Soledar. Other Russian-backed forces said they were in the process of "clearing out" the heavily fortified village of Pisky, and Russian media reported that mercenaries from the Wagner Group had dug in near Bakhmut.

British military intelligence, which is helping Ukraine, said Russia's push towards Bakhmut has been its most successful operation in the Donbas in the last 30 days, but that Russian forces have still only managed to advance around 10km.

Kyiv, which has made modest progress in recent weeks taking back some settlements, is getting Western help in intelligence, training and logistics, and hopes it can launch a wider counter-offensive in southern Ukraine to dislodge Moscow's forces.

Apparently spooked by that risk, Russia moved to bolster its forces in the south and, according to Britain, focused on reinforcing its defences there over the weekend.

Neither side reveals the number of its dead or wounded, but both are believed to have suffered heavy losses.

United States Defence Undersecretary Colin Kahl said on Monday that Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded, since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, tensions remained high around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, after both sides accused each other at the weekend of endangering it with reckless military action.

The plant, which is staffed by Ukrainians, has been under the control of Russia since March. Moscow has militarised it to prevent Ukrainian forces from retaking it.

Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian-backed separatist official yesterday as saying that anti-aircraft defences around the plant would be strengthened.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal" and demanded that UN nuclear inspectors be given access.

Separately, a Russian rocket carrying an Iranian satellite was successfully launched into space yesterday amid US concerns that the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine.

The remote-sensing satellite, called Khayyam, was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, home of Russian space launches in southern Kazakhstan, at 8.52am Moscow time, according to a video broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos space agency on YouTube.

Iran has said the satellite is designed for scientific research, including radiation and environmental monitoring for agricultural purposes.

