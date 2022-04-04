Kyiv accuses Russia of 'inhumane' treatment of captured Ukraine soldiers

KYIV (AFP) - Kyiv on Monday (April 4) accused Moscow of mistreating Ukrainian soldiers captured by the Russian army, saying testimonies of released prisoners of war described beatings, intimidation and inhospitable detention conditions.

"Ukrainian soldiers told of the inhumane treatment of them by the Russian side: They were kept in a field, in a pit, in a garage," Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said in a statement distributed on social media, adding some had been "beaten with butts" and "intimidated".

Russia and Ukraine have confirmed exchanges of prisoners twice since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine at the end of February. The second exchange swap included military personnel.

Ms Denisova accused the Russian side of coercing Ukrainian soldiers captured from Snake Island to speak to Russian media for "propaganda purposes".

She said they soldiers had described being taken to an unknown location and where they were held in freezing conditions where they suffered frostbite.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had hailed the heroism of 13 border guards on Snake Island in the Black Sea who were initially believed to have been killed after refusing to surrender to a Russian warship.