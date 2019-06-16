Kushner, Ivanka report income of up to $185m

NEW YORK • In their second year of government service, Ms Ivanka Trump and Mr Jared Kushner reported income from their firms and investments of as much as US$135 million (S$185 million), according to their annual financial disclosure reports made public on Friday.

All told, the couple's real estate holdings and other investments were worth as much as US$786 million, down slightly from 2017.

Mr Kushner's partial ownership of his family-run real estate business, Kushner Cos, has drawn criticism from ethics experts, particularly as the firm has solicited investments from foreign sources, including in the Middle East, where Mr Kushner is a top White House liaison.

Although he held on to the bulk of his stake in the company, which he once ran, he sold some of his assets to a trust controlled by his mother.

Ms Trump reported a 2018 income totalling between US$6.7 million and US$10.7 million. She resigned from her leadership roles at her fashion business and her family's real estate and branding company since her father became president, but she has retained stakes in some of those businesses.

Ms Trump earned just under US$4 million from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which has become a magnet for visiting executives and foreign officials with interests before the federal government.

The couple's total income was between US$29 million and US$135 million in 2018, compared with a range of US$82 million to US$222 million in 2017.

The drop was due, in part, to their divestment of several assets that previously generated tens of millions of dollars in income for the couple, including the stake in 666 Fifth Avenue. Last year, The New York Times reported that Mr Kushner apparently had paid almost no federal income taxes for several years running.

NYTIMES