Kremlin urges US to stop escalation after Europe troop boost

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday urged the United States to stop inflaming tensions after Washington sent several thousand troops to bolster Nato forces in eastern Europe amid the Ukraine crisis.

"We are constantly urging our American partners to stop escalating tensions on the European continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Unfortunately, Americans are continuing to do it," he said, adding that the most recent de-ployment of US troops to bolster North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces in Europe only worsened tensions.

With Russia refusing to pull back 100,000 troops poised on Ukraine's borders, 1,000 US soldiers in Germany are being sent to Romania, and another 2,000 stationed in the United States are being flown to Germany and Poland.

"Obviously, these are not the steps aimed at de-escalating tensions. On the contrary, these are actions that lead to an increase in tensions," Mr Peskov said.

Therefore, he added, Russia's concerns over Nato's eastward expansion and US troop deployment are "absolutely clear, absolutely justified."

"Any measures taken by Russia to ensure its own security and interests are also within reason," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts - coupled with the threat of sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's inner circle - to deter what they fear to be a looming invasion of Ukraine, despite strenuous denials from Moscow.

Russia's troop build-up comes against the backdrop of a Kremlin campaign to extract a sweeping set of security guarantees from the West.

Mr Putin said on Tuesday the West had ignored Russia's main concerns in getting security guarantees, including a bar on Ukraine ever joining Nato and other guarantees against Nato's expansion in the ex-Soviet bloc.

A feared Russian invasion of Ukraine could disrupt gas supplies to Europe. Russia supplies around a third of Europe's gas and any interruption would worsen an existing energy crisis caused by a global shortage of oil and gas, leading to higher inflation worldwide.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he was to hold telephone calls with the presidents of the US and Russia over the next 24 hours to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

"The priority for me on the Ukrainian question and dialogue with Russia is a de-escalation and finding the political terms for a way out of the crisis," Mr Macron told reporters on a visit to Tourcoing in northern France.

Mr Macron had said this week that Russia was behaving as a "power of disequilibrium" in the region - but had also made clear he was open to dialogue with Moscow to de-escalate the situation.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian yesterday said Paris aims to refine plans to send troops to Romania as part of a future Nato mission as it seeks to give further reassurance to Bucharest amid tensions with Russia.

Romania has sought to address its own security concerns after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders. It has prompted fears of a con-flict that could spill over into Romania, which has a 600km border with Ukraine.

Mr Le Drian was to hold talks in Bucharest yesterday with nine ministers from Eastern Europe and the Baltic states, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Estonia, to discuss the crisis.

"France is ready to commit to new Nato reassurance measures for Romania," Mr Le Drian said in the Romanian Parliament, speaking alongside his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu. "We are proud to stand with you when the security situation is worsening at your borders, which are also our borders."

Nato has a multinational land force of up to 4,000 troops in Romania, a member since 2004.

The United States also has soldiers stationed at separate bases in Romania and Bulgaria.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS