Kremlin denies Putin being 'misled' over war

MOSCOW • The Kremlin yesterday denied US and British claims that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are scared of giving him a true picture of military operations in Ukraine.

"This shows neither the Department of State nor the Pentagon has real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "They don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for taking decisions, they don't understand the style of our work."

Mr Peskov said "it was not just a pity" such claims were made, but "it causes concern, because such complete non-understanding is what leads to mistaken decisions, to hasty decisions that have very bad consequences".

Britain's GCHQ spy agency chief Jeremy Fleming yesterday said Mr Putin's advisers are "afraid to tell him the truth" about the Russian military's progress and the degree of Ukrainian resistance. The White House also gave a briefing on declassified intelligence finding Mr Putin's relations with his staff had deteriorated.

"Putin didn't even know his military was using and losing conscripts in Ukraine, showing a clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information to the president," a US official said.

The close allies, whose spies have played up Russia's failures and Kremlin divisions, said Mr Putin's advisers were "too afraid" to tell him the truth about battlefield reverses and the real impact of sanctions.

Mr Fleming said the Russian leader had overestimated his military's ability to secure a rapid victory. "We've seen Russian soldiers - short of weapons and morale - refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," he said in a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra.

It is "pretty obvious" Mr Putin is ill-advised, said Dr Marcus Hellyer, defence analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra. Authoritarian leaders' advisers quickly learn "what the boss wants to hear".

Dr Hellyer said he suspected that Western agencies, while trying to explain events, also aimed to sow dissent or feed doubt about Mr Putin's judgment within Russia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE