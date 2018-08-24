Knife attack near Paris leaves two dead, one injured

PARIS • A man stabbed his mother and sister to death and seriously injured another person in a town near Paris yesterday before being shot dead by police.

The killer had serious mental health problems and had been on a terror watch list since 2016, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters after visiting the scene in the town of Trappes.

The motive for the violence remained unclear despite a claim by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group that it was an attack by one of its fighters responding to the terror organisation's propaganda.

Mr Collomb said the attacker was "mentally unstable, rather than someone who was committed, who would respond to orders from a terrorist organisation, in particular Daesh", another name for ISIS.

Regular French criminal prosecutors are investigating the case rather than anti-terror specialists, Mr Collomb stressed, although checks on the attacker's phone and computer were under way.

ISIS claimed "the person who carried out the attack in Trappes, south-west of Paris, was an Islamic State fighter". "He carried out the attack in response to calls to target subjects of the countries of the coalition" fighting ISIS, said a statement on its propaganda channel Amaq.

The leader of the extremist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had called on Muslims to wage "jihad" in a purported new audio recording released on Wednesday, in which he also called for attacks in the West.

Experts have urged caution about recent ISIS announcements because it has lost credibility after claiming responsibility for seemingly unrelated violence as it faces defeat in the Middle East.

The attacker in Trappes had been on the terror watch list after expressing extremist views, a security source told AFP. BFM television reported that he had serious alcohol and drug problems.

Armed police responded to reports of violence and were threatened by the man who stabbed his mother to death in her home, said Mr Collomb. "He walked towards the police with his knife," he said. "Police then opened fire." The assailant has not yet been named.

Trappes, with a population of about 30,000, is known for its social problems linked to poverty, gangs and hardline interpretations of Islam. About 50 locals are suspected of having left France to fight for ISIS in Syria and Iraq, French security sources had previously told AFP.

France remains on high alert after a string of militant attacks since 2015 that have claimed the lives of more than 240 victims.

Baghdadi's Telegram message on Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, was the first purported recording of the ISIS leader to be released since last September.

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in areas it controlled. But it has since lost most of that to various offensives in both countries.

The "caliphate will remain, God willing", Baghdadi said in Wednesday's recording, addressing followers in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It was not clear when the message was recorded, but Baghdadi appeared to criticise a US$100 million (S$137 million) pledge by Saudi Arabia last week to help rebuild Syria's north-east. He threatened the US and Russia, which have both backed offensives against ISIS, saying that militants had prepared "horrors" for them.

The ISIS chief made his only known public appearance in Iraq's second city of Mosul in July 2014. Baghdadi has been dubbed the "most wanted man on the planet" and the US is offering a US$25 million reward for his capture.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE