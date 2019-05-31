KL nabs three men in anti-terror swoops

KUALA LUMPUR • Three suspected Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants have been detained following anti-terror swoops across Malaysia, said national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador yesterday.

The Inspector-General of Police said in a statement that the three men - a Malaysian, an Indonesian and a Bangladeshi - were nabbed by the counter terrorism division between May 17 and yesterday in Selangor, Kedah and Sabah.

Mr Abdul Hamid said the Malaysian was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on May 17, as he was headed to Egypt to join an ISIS cell in Sinai before securing safe passage to Syria.

The 42-year-old suspect had made a bai'ah (oath of allegiance) to ISIS supremo Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi twice via Facebook, the police chief added.

"The suspect is a staunch believer in the salafi jihadi teachings, so much so that he has rejected the parliamentary democracy system.

"He does not recognise the Malaysian government and any religious organisations," Mr Abdul Hamid said, adding that the suspect believed that any Muslim who took part in the nation's elections could be killed as well.

The Indonesian suspect, 20, is believed to have been a facilitator for Indonesian ISIS militants. He was transiting Sabah en route to the southern Philippines to launch suicide bombings.

"The suspect was arrested in Keningau, Sabah, on May 26. He was a labourer and had performed the bai'ah to Abu Bakar as well," the police chief said.

"He has also channelled funds to the Maute terror group in southern Philippines and was planning to head to Syria soon."

The third man, a 28-year-old Bangladeshi, was nabbed yesterday in Kuala Kedah.

"He was working as an assistant mechanic on a ship. He also possessed the necessary chemicals and expertise to produce improvised explosive devices," Mr Abdul Hamid said.

The anti-terror unit is looking for another Indonesian suspect, identified as Marwan, who escaped during the raid in Keningau on May 26.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK