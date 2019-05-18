Key works in S'pore and elsewhere

OCBC CENTRE, SINGAPORE

The 52-storey building was opened on Oct 1, 1976. It was hailed as an example of innovative construction technology, as it was completed in less than two years. The building had a banking hall that was 12.2m high and 1,300 sq m large. It had 27 lifts that could travel 366m a minute, making them the fastest lifts in Singapore at the time.

RAFFLES CITY, SINGAPORE

Planning and constructing the massive complex took 17 years, and it was officially opened in October 1986. There were mixed reactions when it was unveiled. Some thought that the design was too modernistic and overpowering. But today, it sits right at home in the Marina Bay skyline.

THE GATEWAY, SINGAPORE

The Gateway, located in Beach Road and completed in 1990, is most recognised for its crystalline twin towers which, when seen from a certain angle, seem to create a two-dimensional optical illusion.

PYRAMID AT LOUVRE, PARIS

Mr I.M. Pei created a 21m-high glass pyramid at the entrance to the museum, and it opened in 1989. At first, the project drew the hostility of many of the French, who thought it clashed with the museum's classical style, but the pyramid is now an icon of Paris.

ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH CENTRE, BOULDER, COLORADO

Finished in the early 1960s, it sits on a mesa above the city.



The Gateway in Beach Road.



GREEN BUILDING AT MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

The 21-storey Massachusetts Institute of Technology academic building opened in 1964.

BANK OF CHINA TOWER, HONG KONG

One of Hong Kong's most prominent skyscrapers, the 72-storey building was the tallest in Asia when it was completed in 1989.

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, CLEVELAND, OHIO

Opened in 1995, it features a tower and glass pyramid on the shores of Lake Erie.

EAST BUILDING OF THE NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART, WASHINGTON

It was opened in 1978 to house modern artworks.

Sources: Reuters, NLB eResources, Roots.sg