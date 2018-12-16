Key quotes on Poland climate deal

The following is a selection of quotes after delegates from nearly 200 nations agreed on a set of rules that allows the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to go into action from 2020.

The COP24 climate talks in Katowice, Poland, wrapped up late on Saturday (Dec 15) after two weeks of negotiations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"It is our duty to reach for more and I count on all of you to raise ambitions so that we can beat back climate change."

UN Climate Chief, Ms Patricia Espinosa:

"This is an excellent achievement! The multilateral system has delivered a solid result. This is a roadmap for the international community to decisively address climate change".

President of COP24, Mr Michal Kurtyka of Poland:

"All nations have worked tirelessly. All nations showed their commitment. All nations can leave Katowice with a sense of pride, knowing that their efforts have paid off. The guidelines contained in the Katowice Climate Package provide the basis for implementing the agreement as of 2020".

Related Story Global climate action plan adopted by almost 200 nations after marathon talks

Related Story Katowice climate summit: Three key outcomes

Gebru Jember Endalew, Chair of the Least Developed Countries Group:

"While there are parts of the package that could and should have been stronger, the implementation guidelines adopted today provide a strong basis to start implementing the Agreement. "To avert the devastating loss and damage of 1.5 deg C warming, all countries, and particularly those most responsible for causing this crisis who have the greatest capacity to respond, must urgently cut emissions and provide the climate finance needed to poor countries that are still developing. This is a matter of justice and a matter of survival."

Elliot Diringer, Executive Vice President, Center for Climate and Energy Solutions:

"Particularly given the broader geopolitical context, this is a pretty solid outcome. It delivers what we need to get the Paris Agreement off the ground. Only time will tell how effective the agreement is in mobilising stronger action. But the fundamentals are in place. Now it's on all of us to go home and build the necessary political will."

Camilla Born, Senior Policy Adviser, E3G think tank, on Twitter:

"Ambition text adopted! No rest for the wicked, all countries sent home to begin talking to their citizens, business and investors about how they will up their game on climate action by 2020 #COP24"

Greenpeace East Asia Senior Global Policy Advisor Li Shuo:

"If Paris set the destination, the rulebook is the roadmap to get there. We've now got a solid rulebook with binding common rules to ensure that climate actions can be compared and the concerns of vulnerable countries taken into account. Completing the rulebook demonstrates the resolve of major emerging economies to do more. It also signals clear support for multilateralism and that rules are still possible despite turbulent geopolitics. These rules now provide a backbone to the Paris Agreement and must be strengthened in coming years."

Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Leader of WWF's Climate and Energy Practice:

"World leaders arrived in Katowice with the task of responding to the latest climate science which made clear that we only have 12 years to cut emissions in half and prevent catastrophic global warming. They've made important progress, but what we've seen in Poland reveals a fundamental lack of understanding by some countries of our current crisis. Luckily, the Paris Agreement is proving to be resilient to the storms of global geopolitics. Now we need all countries to commit to raising climate ambition before 2020, because everyone's future is at stake."

May Boeve, Executive Director of 350.org:

"Hope now rests on the shoulders of the many people who are rising to take action - the inspiring children who started an unprecedented wave of strikes in schools to support a fossil-free future; the 1,000+ institutions that committed to pull their money out of coal, oil, and gas; the many communities worldwide who keep resisting fossil fuel development and calling for a fast and just transition to 100 per cent renewable energy systems for all."

John Verdieck - Director, International Climate Policy, The Nature Conservancy: