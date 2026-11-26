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NAIROBI, Nov 26 - A Kenyan court on Thursday convicted cult leader Paul Mackenzie, serving a 200-year jail sentence for murdering nearly 200 children, of terrorism-related charges over one of the deadliest cult-related mass killings of modern times.

• A magistrate in a court in Mombasa found Mackenzie guilty of engaging in organised criminal activity, radicalisation, facilitating the commission of a terrorist act and being in possession of an article connected with an offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act

• Mackenzie had pleaded not guilty to the latest charges, and one of his lawyers said he would appeal after sentencing

• As well as the 200-year murder sentence handed down by the high court earlier this month, Mackenzie was on Wednesday convicted of cruelty to children and assault causing actual bodily harm

• Mackenzie led an apocalyptic Christian church in a forest near Kenya's Indian Ocean coast, telling his followers to starve themselves and their children to reach heaven before the end of the world

• The scale of the killings gradually became clear after police began uncovering bodies in April 2023

• In 2023, President William Ruto said he took responsibility as head of state for the government's failure to prevent the deaths

• Mackenzie still faces a charge of manslaughter, with a ruling in that case expected on Friday REUTERS