Kenyan cult leader Mackenzie charged with murder in children's deaths

Paul Mackenzie, a Kenyan cult leader accused of ordering his followers, who were members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest, sits in the dock at the Malindi Law Courts in Malindi, Kilifi, Kenya January 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Paul Mackenzie, a Kenyan cult leader accused of ordering his followers, who were members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest, embraces his lawyer Wycliffe Makasembo in the dock at the Malindi Law Courts in Malindi, Kilifi, Kenya January 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Paul Mackenzie, 50, a Kenyan cult leader accused of ordering his followers, who were members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest, alights from a police pick-up truck as he arrive at the Shanzu Law Courts, in Mombasa, Kenya May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Updated
21 min ago
Published
21 min ago

NAIROBI - Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 associates were charged on Tuesday with the murder of 191 children whose bodies have been exhumed since last April from the Shakahola forest, a judge said. REUTERS

