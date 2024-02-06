Kenyan cult leader Mackenzie charged with murder in children's deaths

NAIROBI - Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 associates were charged on Tuesday with the murder of 191 children whose bodies have been exhumed since last April from the Shakahola forest, a judge said. REUTERS
NAIROBI - Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 associates were charged on Tuesday with the murder of 191 children whose bodies have been exhumed since last April from the Shakahola forest, a judge said. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.