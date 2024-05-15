Kenya Red Cross says responding to landslide in area in centre of country

FILE PHOTO: Residents and members of the National Youth Service (NYS) search for the bodies of missing people after flash floods wiped out several homes following heavy rains in Kamuchiri village of Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County, Kenya May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
Updated
May 15, 2024, 02:27 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 01:37 PM

NAIROBI - Kenya Red Cross said personnel are responding to a landslide that left several people unaccounted for in a region in the central part of the country where there has been heavy rain.

The landslide occurred in Kimende Escarpment, the Red Cross said in a post on social media platform X late on Tuesday.

So far there were no deaths confirmed, it said.

"The area has been cordoned off and declared a danger zone," it said.

Heavy rains and floods in the East African country since late March have killed at least 289 people and displaced 285,600, latest government statistics show.

In the worst single incident, at least 61 people were killed in late April following a mudslide and flash floods in the town of Mai Mahiu in central Kenya. REUTERS

