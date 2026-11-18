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MONTREAL, Nov 18 - Kazakhstan hopes to get a coveted US safety rating in time for a December G20 summit that the Central Asian country's president is expected to attend in Miami at the invitation of host President Donald Trump.

Talgat Lastayev, vice minister of transport for Kazakhstan, said on Tuesday he is expecting news in December on whether his country will get a category 1 safety rating that would allow direct flights to the United States.

Starting direct US flights would be a boost for landlocked Kazakhstan, which is banking on investment in its fast-growing aviation system to drive air traffic and develop its resource-rich economy.

The preliminary result of a Federal Aviation Administration review was quite good, following an audit in Kazakhstan in September, he added in an interview.

“We expect that in December before this great meeting we will get officially category one,” Lastayev said about the G20 summit, adding that the decision must be taken by the FAA.

The FAA was not immediately available for comment.

Trump has sought to deepen US ties with Central Asia, where Russia and China have traditionally held major sway.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was invited to the G20 being held on December 14-15.

Lastayev spoke on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization's global transport conference in Montreal, where Kazakhstan is vying to join the UN agency's governing council.

The country has gone from 10 million passengers a year before the pandemic to 31 million passengers a year, and expects to double traffic to about 60 million in the next five years, he said. Lastayev said airlines are expected to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States by the end of 2027.

Kazakhstan has benefitted from traffic due to airspace disruptions to its north, since US and European carriers are avoiding Russian airspace and due to conflict south of the country in the Middle East.

“Kazakhstan lays exactly in the middle, like a belt in the middle between two restricted regions,” he said. REUTERS