Kazakhstan arrests ex-security head, ends violent protests

ALMATY • Kazakhstan authorities arrested Mr Karim Massimov, the former head of the National Security Committee and a two-time prime minister, on suspicion of treason as Russian troops helped bring an end to the biggest protests in decades in central Asia's biggest oil producer.

Mr Massimov, who was former president Nursultan Nazarbayev's chief of staff, and other unidentified officials were held on Thursday, the committee said in a statement, without giving more details.

Yesterday's announcement came after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared victory in a bloody confrontation with people protesting against corruption and poverty in what is the most serious challenge to Kazakh leadership since independence in 1991.

Russian troops led efforts by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) - an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia - to help restore order.

Mr Massimov is a key ally of Mr Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's longtime leader who turned over the presidency to Mr Tokayev in 2019 while retaining much of his political and economic power.

Mr Nazarbayev, 81, has not been seen in public since the protests exploded last week. The former president remains in the capital of Nur-Sultan and is in contact with Mr Tokayev, his spokesman Aidos Ukibay said on Twitter yesterday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke with Mr Nazarbayev on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Massimov's arrest fits into the narrative that these protests exposed a power struggle among the elite," Ms Kate Mallinson, the founder of Prism Political Risk Management in London, said.

"The fact that Tokayev asked the Russians for help is a sign that he doesn't have the support of the security services."

The protests were sparked initially by anger over fuel price rises and quickly spiralled into nationwide anti-government demonstrations accompanied by widespread looting. Thousands took to the streets and seized government buildings in the country of 19 million that is as large as western Europe and rich in oil and minerals.

Dozens of protesters and police were killed and hundreds wounded in the clashes, as Mr Tokayev gave a shoot-to-kill command to re-establish order.