Kazakh president gives orders to shoot to kill 'terrorists'

ALMATY (Kazakhstan) • Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev yesterday rejected calls for talks with protesters after days of unprecedented unrest, vowing to destroy "terrorists" and authorising his forces to shoot to kill without warning.

Mr Tokayev said earlier that order had mostly been restored across the country, after protests this week over fuel prices escalated into widespread violence, especially in the main city Almaty.

"Terrorists continue to damage property... and use weapons against civilians. I have given the order to law enforcement to shoot to kill without warning," he said in his third televised address to the nation this week.

Mr Tokayev ridiculed calls from abroad for negotiations as "nonsense". "We are dealing with armed and trained bandits, both local and foreign. With bandits and terrorists. So they must be destroyed. This will be done shortly."

Long seen as one of the most stable of the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades.

Protesters stormed government buildings in Almaty on Wednesday and fought running battles with police and the military, with officials saying that 748 security officers were wounded and 18 killed.

Mr Tokayev said Almaty had been attacked by "20,000 bandits" with a "clear plan of attack, coordination of actions and high combat readiness".

He gave his "special thanks" to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Moscow-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) sent troops to Kazakhstan to help quell the unrest.

The Interior Ministry said yesterday that security forces had taken all the country's regions "under increased protection", and that 26 "armed criminals" had been killed and 18 wounded in the unrest.

Mr Tokayev earlier declared a nationwide state of emergency and appealed for help from the CSTO, which includes five other former Soviet states, to combat what he called "terrorist groups" that had "received extensive training abroad".

The ministry said on Thursday that it had detained about 2,300 people. More than 1,000 people had been wounded in the unrest, with over 60 in intensive care.

Protests spread across the nation of 19 million this week in outrage at a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas, which is used to fuel many cars in the country.

Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying that the price rise was unfair, given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan's vast energy reserves.

Western countries have called for restraint on all sides, with United States State Department spokes-man Ned Price warning Russian troops in Kazakhstan against taking control of the country's institutions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday told Mr Tokayev that Beijing resolutely opposes any force to destabilise Kazakhstan, state television said.

