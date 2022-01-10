Kazakh govt tightens grip after crushing protests

ALMATY • Kazakh forces, backed by Russian-led troops, are pressing ahead with operations to restore control after crushing the biggest protests in the central Asian nation in decades.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared victory in the bloody confrontation with people protesting against corruption and poverty in what has been the most serious challenge to Kazakh leadership since independence in 1991.

About 5,800 people, including foreigners, have been detained since the demonstrations erupted, and law enforcement is carrying out raids across the country, the Kazakh presidential administration said on its website yesterday.

At least 164 people have died in the violent protests, including 103 in Almaty, the media reported, citing the Health Ministry. With the country under an information blackout, and Internet and messenger services largely blocked, the death toll is likely vastly under-reported.

Troops from the Russia-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) have secured key infrastructure, according to the administration. Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with Mr Tokayev several times since last Thursday, according to a Kremlin statement on Saturday.

The authorities arrested Karim Massimov, a key ally of the country's first president and the former head of the National Security Committee, as well as other unidentified officials last Thursday on suspicion of treason, the committee said in a statement on Saturday.

Massimov served twice as prime minister under Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, who turned the presidency over to Mr Tokayev in 2019 while retaining much of his political and economic power.

Mr Nazarbayev, 81, has not been seen in public since the protests exploded last week.

"Massimov's arrest fits into the narrative that these protests exposed a power struggle among the elite," said Ms Kate Mallinson, founder of Prism Political Risk Management in London.

"The fact that Tokayev asked the Russians for help is a sign that he doesn't have the support of the security services."

Mr Nazarbayev voluntarily handed over his last major government post, head of the Security Council, to Mr Tokayev as the situation intensified, state television reported yesterday, citing his spokesman Aidos Ukibay.

The protests, sparked by a doubling in the price of a popular motor fuel in an oil-producing region in western Kazakhstan, quickly spiralled into nationwide demonstrations accompanied by widespread looting and violence.

Some videos on social media showed troops firing automatic weapons in Almaty, where the President claimed 20,000 "bandits" had attacked government buildings.

Russian paratroopers helped to retake Almaty's airport, according to the Defence Ministry in Moscow, which said 75 aircraft flew its forces to Kazakhstan after Mr Tokayev appealed for aid. Russia placed an officer who led military operations in Syria and Ukraine in charge of the CSTO deployment, which also includes troops from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Mr Tokayev accepted his government's resignation and removed several top security officials including Massimov last Wednesday, in the biggest government shake-up since he assumed power.

Mr Tokayev says the situation in Kazakhstan is stabilising and he has asked for a meeting of CSTO leaders. The alliance will hold a videoconference today, the Interfax news service reported.

But while Mr Tokayev says the CSTO deployment will be temporary, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned last Friday that Kazakhstan may have trouble getting the troops out.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE