Jokowi urges G-20 countries to set up global health agency

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for "mutual agreement" among Group of 20 (G-20) countries to develop a new global health agency that should formulate standardised travel protocols.

Addressing the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda online conference yesterday, he said such an agency would be akin to the International Monetary Fund in the financial sector.

It would be tasked with mobilising global health resources and providing contingency funds for global health emergencies, as well as the purchase of vaccines and medical equipment. The agency would also formulate global health protocols to regulate international travel "so that we will have the same standard in every country".

President Widodo, who is better known as Jokowi at home, said that Indonesia would strive to strengthen global health resilience as president of the G-20 for the first time this year.

He called for the strengthening of the capacity of developing countries to manufacture vaccines, medical equipment and therapeutics. "We need joint financing to build this new global health resilience system. The costs will be much, much lower than the losses that we sustain due to the vulnerability of our global health system such as the one we experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Widodo said.

"The G-20 will play a very important role in driving the development of this global health resilience architecture. But first, mutual agreement at the G-20 is needed," he added.

Mr Widodo said the pandemic had demonstrated the vulnerability of global health systems and he described current collaborations - such as the Covax initiative distributing Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries - as "temporary solutions". "In the future, we need a permanent solution so the world is ready to face unexpected health problems," he said.

"I trust that advanced economies will not have any objections to supporting such initiatives," he added.

The President's address was followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by WEF founder Klaus Schwab. It covered a wide range of topics, from Indonesia's priorities as G-20 president to the country's transition to clean energy and efforts to tackle climate change.

Mr Widodo said that while Indonesia was committed to progressively switching to more environmentally friendly energy sources, the move required substantial financing and access to green technologies. "For a developing country like Indonesia, it (energy transition) must be backed by technology and financing so there's no added burden on the people and budget and industries," he said.

Indonesia needs US$50 billion (S$67.3 billion) to transition to renewable energy and US$37 billion in the forestry sector, land use and marine carbon, said the Indonesian leader.

"Sources of funding and technology transfer would be a game changer in the development of innovative funding schemes," he said. "These are the questions raised by many developing and poor countries. Concrete outcomes can only be achieved through strong cooperation."

Mr Widodo vowed that Indonesia would continue to search for new avenues of growth, particularly in the green economy, pointing to the development of the electric vehicle industry ecosystem and the construction of the largest green industrial area in North Kalimantan. "I invite every stakeholder in this forum to partner with Indonesia to advance and prosper together," he said.