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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 - Johannesburg city council elected Herman Mashaba as mayor on Friday, in a power-sharing deal which allows the once-dominant African National Congress to retain influence in South Africa's economic and financial hub.

No party won a majority in this month's local election and the coalition deal agreed by the ANC, Mashaba's party ActionSA, which came second and third respectively, and other parties, shuts out the pro-business Democratic Alliance, even though it won the most votes.

Although still revered by many as the party that ended apartheid, the ANC saw its vote share plunge in the November 4 elections, winning only 31% of votes nationally.

The coalition in Johannesburg, which has a council budget of nearly 100 billion rand ($5.8 billion), also includes the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

A similar grouping will govern Tshwane, home to the administrative capital Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni, the Gauteng metropolitan municipality that includes O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Mashaba previously served as mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 under the DA banner but fell out with the party. The city has churned through seven mayors since the 2021 local elections as successive coalition governments have unravelled.

The arrangement will test whether power-sharing can produce stable governance in South Africa's commercial capital, which is badly plagued by failing services and financial mismanagement after a decade of successive coalition governments which some activists say have allowed parties to evade responsibility.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said on Friday the party had engaged with all political parties willing to meet it during coalition negotiations.

He said the DA was considered "a party of last resort", despite the two parties governing together nationally since 2024, when the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time. REUTERS